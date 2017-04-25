Amazon is reportedly getting into the driverless cars business

EVERYTHING COMPANY Amazon is setting up another part of its business, this one is designed to deal with driverless vehicles and whether they can be used to replace people in the delivery process.

It is an odd concept to us because it is the driver that brings the package to the door. What will happen with a driverless delivery? Will it just sit outside honking? Actually what probably makes more sense would be for it to phone you and tell you to go outside in a robotic and non threatening voice.

Ah no. Dammit. We've been fools. Perhaps a person will just sit in the back on the van, waiting for it to stop and for the next item to automatically into its hands before the backdoors briefly open.

The WSJ reports that the team has been set up on the quiet, which explains how the WSJ came to hear of it, and that it is in its early stages. Amazon spokespeople declined to comment on plans and intentions. However, it was suggested that this could not be limited to deliveries, but also to forklifts and warehouse drones.

Meanwhile we can speculate. Probably the most likely thing is that a driverless van will drive up, an Amazon drone will fly out of the back with your package and then fly towards your front door. There it will be faced with the challenge of what to do, for example, will it scan the door for knockers or a bell? Ultimately it will probably just repeatedly smash itself against a door or window until someone hits it with a garden spade and investigates what on earth it is.

Amazon is of course in the game for drone deliveries and is already partnering with the UK government on a series of trials. You can do your best to help them carry those trials out by not whacking drones out of the sky when you see them. µ