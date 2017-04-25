Wikitribune is Jimmy Wales' solution to the Donald Trump cavalcade of bullsh*t

WIKIPEDIA FOUNDER Jimmy Wales has come up with what he believes is the solution to the problem of ‘fake news'.

Wikitribune will combine professional journalism with volunteers to offer 'factual and neutral' articles. It will be offered ad-free and free-to-use, relying on donations, as Wikipedia does.

The service will require the same levels of fact-checking as Wikipedia, with sources cited and linked. Which basically is going to screw Donald Trump in the most splendid way.

The tagline for the site is: "The News Is Broken And We Can Fix It"

Unlike Wikipedia, edits will be checked and approved by a paid core team of journalists, or an accredited community volunteer.

In some cases, a volunteer may write a story which is then edited by a professional.

Wales has a crack team of advisers on board to assist in setting up the site, including Apple and Google alumni Guy Kawasaki, journalism academics Professor Jeff Jarvis and Larry Lessig and for reasons not entirely clear at this stage, model/actress Lily Cole. Though apparently she does own a knitwear company, so perhaps that's it.

Wales will be overseeing the project personally and will be CEO for the formative years.

"I think we're in a world right now where people are very concerned about making sure we have high quality fact-based information, so I think there will be demand for this," he told Auntie Beeb.

The topics covered by the site will be influenced by funders, so for example, if there is a high level of funding by people interested in dinkle news, then there will be more dinkle news, however, funding will not influence the content of the article.

Although in our little corner of the internet enough of you like what we do that we can separate editorial from advertising, many sites these days are accused of ‘click bait' and worse still, advertiser led journalism, a practice of which we do not like.

We're also strict on fact-checking, however we don't pretend we're not biased, we're firebrands and gobshites. In fact, this entire paragraph is our opinion.

That's the difference that Wikitribune, the aim appears to be completely unbiased reporting, by removing the commercial aspect. The hope now is that enough people will be willing to dip their hands in their pockets for this new type of web journalism. µ