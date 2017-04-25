Larry 'Google' Page has shown off his flying car

THE FIRST FOOTAGE OF Kitty Hawk, the flying car that Google's Larry Page has a vested interest in, has hit the internet, naturally on YouTube, and obviously in the form of a lifestyle advert for people who hang out near waterways and drink during the day. No, not the bleakest kind of tramps, the poshest kind of rich people.

We are predestined to not liking things, but the Stepford Wives set up in the video and the too-bright white teeth made the whole thing rather difficult to watch. We watched it, though, and we can warn you now that it is not the flying car that you were expecting. Imagine a raft or dinghy - without wings - that can fly.

Although the featured Kitty Hawk looks like it has two red tipped bombs on its undercarriage, it is actually a whole lot friendlier than that. Kitty Hawk, the company that took Page's money to make this thing and some other models, won't be selling the car thing outside of the US, or probably outside of the top one percent, but hey, they are pretty happy with it.

"Our mission is to make the dream of personal flight a reality. We believe when everyone has access to personal flight, a new, limitless world of opportunity will open up to them. At Kitty Hawk, we engineer, design and build safe, fun, easy-to-fly aircraft," says the company.

"The Kitty Hawk Flyer is a new, all-electric aircraft. It is safe, tested and legal to operate in the United States in uncongested areas under the Ultralight category of FAA regulations. We've designed our first version specifically to fly over water. You don't need a pilot's license and you'll learn to fly it in minutes. We publicly revealed the working prototype in April 2017. The official Flyer will be available by the end of the year."

There is no price available, and the Kitty Hawk website offers no real clues. However, you can sign up to be a member with a $100 a year interest in owning one, and doing that gets you $2,000 off the final purchase price. So we can assume that it costs more than two grand. µ