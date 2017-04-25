WhatsApp beefs up Siri integration with added dictation functionality

LAZY IPHONE USERS can now get Siri to read their WhatsApp messages aloud.

WhatsApp first started playing around with Siri back in September, when it announced that iOS users could now get ask Siri to send messages and place WhatsApp calls.

As part of the latest update to its iOS app, Apple's digital assistant can now read messages aloud too.

Once activated in settings, you'll be able to bark "Hey Siri, read my last WhatsApp message" and, assuming the digital assistant doesn't mistakenly think you're asking for a massage, it will will dictate the most recent text.

The feature only works only with unread messages and can't be used with already seen and/or responded to texts. What's more, if Siri reads aloud a message it doesn't flag to the sender that it has been read.

WhatsApp 2.17.2, which also brings visual tweaks to the Calls tab, Contact Info and Group Info screens and the ability to select multiple statuses for forwarding or revoking, is available to download now from the App Store. iPhone users will need to be running iOS 10.3 or above to make use of the newly-added Siri functionality.

The Facebook-owned messaging app hasn't yet coughed on whether it will make use of Google Assistant to bring similar functionality to Android users.

The rollout of Siri dictation comes just a month after WhatsApp was forced to bring back its text-based status feature after users kicked off about the firm's recently rolled out Snapchat clone. µ