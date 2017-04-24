Samsung and Qualcomm reportedly start work on the Galaxy S9's processor

THE GALAXY S8 may have just started shipping, but that apparently hasn't stopped Samsung and Qualcomm getting to work on next year's flagship.

So says Aju Business Daily, via The Investor, which claims that Samsung and Qualcomm have started developing the so-called Snapdragon 845 processor, which is tipped to debut inside the Galaxy S9 (sorry).

The report notes that, once development is complete, wither Samsung of TSMC will be selected to manufacture the chip.

We're putting our money on Samsung, which currently produces Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 and recently unveiled its second-generation 10nm technology. Called 10nm Low Power Plus (LPP), Samsung claims this new process will result in a 10 per cent increase in performance and a 15 per cent reduction in power consumption compared to current-gen 10nm chips.

What's more, TSMC is reportedly building all of Apple's A11 chipsets on its own 10nm process which likely will debut inside the iPhone 8, so it's probably got its hands full for now.

A seperate report at The Bell claims that Samsung has also started work on the display panel for the Galaxy S9 (sorry), too. It doesn't say much else, but notes that the screen will be similar to that found on the Galaxy S8, and will be made available in the same 5.8in and 6.2in sizes.

It does have some details on the Galaxy Note 8, though, which Samsung is expected to launch later this year. The report claims that the phone will measure in at 6.3in, and will be the first to embed a fingerprint sensor into its under-display home button.

"The Galaxy S8 was originally developed with the same plan, but due to technical problems, the fingerprint recognition function is located on the back of the smartphone," it notes. µ