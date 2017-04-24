JavaScript and Java are Blighty's most-wanted but there's a skills gap in AWS

EMPORIUM OF nerd knowledge, Stack Overflow, has published its latest statistics on the developer ecosystem, showing the most used dev platforms in the United Kingdom.

The site, which provides a community for techie types to ask advice on programming quandaries and crowdsourcing solutions, is focusing the first of its annual reports on the subject of employment and will produce a new report each quarter.

Python, JavaScript and Java top Stack Overflow's list of the fastest-growing technologies with ten per cent each, followed by C# on eight per cent. HTML and PHP share five per cent, while jQuery, CSS, Android and SQL are on four per cent each.

This creates a slight issue for employers. Despite being the fifth most-requested skill in Stack Overflow's job section, Amazon Web Services (AWS) doesn't appear on the list at all.

The data is collected by Stack Overflow from user questions, views and the answers, by language, IP address, and yes, the behaviour from that IP address (eek) and the whole things is crunched by some proprietary machine learning jiggery-pokery.

Of course, it's not a foolproof survey. after all, it doesn't take into account regional variations. For example, Canary Wharf has a disproportionate number of finance-based IT roles, and these use different languages to areas where, for example, web development is king.

A quick look at Stack Overflow Jobs shows, for example, a head of mobile for the BBC, based in Salford, an example of an employer becoming increasingly less "London-centric".

It also doesn't reflect what languages are being used for. Python scores highly as its a good first language and therefore being skewed by the education sector - meaning the demand for AWS is actually probably more crucial that this makes out, but equally creates the illusion of Python jobs that simply aren't there.

This time last year, Stack Overflow did a survey which showed that 55.4 percent of users were running Javascript, followed by SQL, Java, C# and PHP, whilst the most in-demand skill was for Android developers.

It also reflected that the user base was almost entirely (94.1 percent) male, and we'll be interested to see if that terrible figure has improved any this year. µ