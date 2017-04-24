iPhone 8 'dummy unit' shows off edge-to-edge display, 2.5D glass design

IMAGES OF AN ALLEGED iPhone 8 dummy unit have appeared online, complete with an edge-to-edge display and 2.5D glass design.

The images come via the Twitter account of Benjamin Geskin, who claims to have a source with connections to Apple supplier Foxconn that supplied him with the so-called 'CNC model'.

If legit (which let's be honest, it probably isn't), expect Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 to sport a Galaxy S8-esque edge-to-edge display, with the dummy unit showing no discernible bezels. Around the back there's a vertically-aligned dual lens camera but, thankfully, there's no sign of the rumoured rear-facing touch ID sensor.

Elsewhere, the model sports seperate volume buttons and a mute switch on its left side, with a power button and a SIM card tray sitting on the right of the handset. This is no different to current iPhone models, although the power switch appears to be slightly longer.

The dummy iPhone also appears to have a polished stainless steel edges reminiscent of the original Apple iPhone, perhaps in a bid to mark its 10th anniversary, while the front and back of the device is clad in curved 2.5D glass.

Geskin offered up some additional details from his source, noting that the iPhone 8 will have a thickness and size similar to the current iPhone 7 and that the steel edges will be finished in a polished "Space Black" color.

He also published what he claims is a leaked schematic diagram showing what components will sit underneath the screen of the iPhone 8. These include a new a noise-reduction microphone in the area dedicated to the dual-camera, but not much else of note.

The iPhone 8, also tipped to potentially launch as the 'iPhone X' or 'iPhone Edition' will make its debut in September. However, it might not make it onto shelves as quick as the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, as Apple is said to be having issues implementing the handset's Touch ID sensor. µ