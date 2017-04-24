GTA 5's Red Dead Redemption mod taken down by Take Two

AN EQUINE MODIFICATION FOR THE POPULAR moral-testing game Grand Theft Auto V that was made by fans, with some passion, has been taken out and shot by publishing house Take Two Interactive.

Yep, Red Dead Redemption, that beautiful beguiling game that you love so much, was in the process of modification so that its Western maps and theme could be added to the GTA V landscape.

Work has been shelved now, thanks to a cease and desist letter from publisher, and y'know rightsholder, Take Two. This is a massive shame as a delicious looking trailer video has only just gone online in the last few days. You can see it below.

It would have been a story mode-only single player treat, with a few extras up its sleeves. A post on the GTA forums gives good background on its genesis and the burial. The description on the now redundant look at the trailer on YouTube, is so excitable that it is heartbreaking today.

"Breaking down the new trailer for Red Dead Redemption V, the incredibly ambitious full map conversion mod for Grand Theft Auto V that brings the overworld from Red Dead Redemption on Xbox 360 to GTA5 on the PC," it says.

"We also look at some other similar mods and discuss the endless potential a mod like this can have! The amazing reveal trailer, details and info are provided for the mod, when we can download and play it, and much more."

The cease and desist stuff is much more sombre. People on the forum were expecting it though. When the developers of the mod posted their trailer to YouTube it was removed and conspiracies that suggested that Rockstar, or more likely TakeTwo had smashed the project like a guitar. That was a bummer.

Mr Leisurewear, one of the leaders of the project confirmed the cease and desist on the forum, explaining: "I know this is hard pill to swallow, but as you may have noticed we did get contacted , and we sadly have to say we are stopping this project. So thanks guys, we were all so happy to see this, but it isn't going to happen, sorry."

In the meantime TakeTwo is planning to release Red Dead Revolution 2 later this year, so we can see why it might have been motivated. But we have asked it for its comments on this anyway. µ