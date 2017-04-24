Tim Cook threatened to pull Uber from the App Store over iPhone tracking

ANYONE WHO is anti-Uber will rub their hands with glee at the fact that the taxi-cad firm nearly didn't get to become a global phenomenon, such was founder Travis Kalanick's impetuousness.

Uber took a personal threat from Apple boss Tim Cook that the app would be deleted from the App Store if the company didn't start playing nicer. Which, of course, its more or less completely failed to do so far.

The straw that broke the camel's back was the discovery that the Uber app contained a piece of code that allowed the company to identify anyone that had gone on to delete said app at a handset level.

This is not only legally in breach of the rules for the Apple Store, but also, seemingly in breach of Mr Cook's moral compass. However, he recognised the potential power of Kalanick's invention and opted to give him a verbal clip ‘round the ear, says the New York Times.

Mr Kalanick had been putting off the meeting with Cook, having been instructing engineers for months to play cat and mouse with Apple to avoid detecting what he was up to.

The measure was supposedly about fraud detection, but whatever the reason, it was unacceptable to Apple, and Cook saw fit to square off mano-a-mano.

Although Uber has had its share of faux pas recently, in much the same way that Russell Brand has had his share of hair, including the now infamous accounts of sexism within Uber, and the recent incident where Kalanick let rip at an Uber driver who accused him of bringing up quality and price down.

He's currently looking for a full-time Tim Cook, a chief operating officer who can also act as a mentor to the cocky little sh*t and give him ‘leadership tuition'.

And then of course there is "Greyball", the private app for Uber drivers that keeps far more data than most people are comfortable about, about both potential fares and drivers - ranking them all like the cattle they are.

The fact that Kalanick still does everything he can to avoid playing by the rules is a reflection on what a dangerous company Uber still is, and what a dangerous game it continues to play.

We're told Mr Kalanick also now employs the services of a personal driver. For realsies. µ