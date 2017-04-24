Each Galaxy S8 costs Samsung £240 to build

THE GALAXY S8 costs Samsung $307.50 (around £240) to put together, making it the firm's most expensive smartphone to manufacture to date.

That's according to a research note from IHS Markit, which claims that the total bill of materials (BOM) for the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes in at $301.60, with an added $5.90 in manufacturing expenses. That's $43.34 more than the firm spent making each Galaxy S7, and and $36.29 more than it cost to build the Galaxy S7 Edge.

This makes the Galaxy S8's SIM-free $720 more forgiveable, especially when it's considered that this $307.50 cost doesn't include transportation, shipping, support and marketing charges. However, it perhaps won't make Brits feel much better, who are having to cough up £689 for the Galaxy S8 - almost triple Samsung's manufacturing costs.

IHS hasn't revealed the cost of individual components, but estimates that the NAND flash memory and the DRAM cost Samsung $41.50 combined, with the 3,000mAh battery coming in at a mere $4.50.

It also notes that Samsung likely saved some cash on the Galaxy S8's camera component, which is largely identical to that seen on last year's Galaxy S7.

Andrew Rassweller, senior director of cost benchmarking services at IHS, said: "The higher total BOM costs for the Galaxy S8 seem to be part of a trend that reflects something of an arms race in features among Apple, Samsung and other phone manufacturers, as they all try to add new and distinguishing hardware features.

"While there are new non-hardware features in the Galaxy S8, such as a virtual assistant called Bixby, from a teardown perspective the hardware in the Galaxy S8 and that of the forthcoming new iPhone is expected to be very similar." µ