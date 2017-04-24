Three network borkage saw texts sent to the wrong people

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three suffered a network glitch over the weekend that saw some texts delivered to the wrong people.

The issue, which has since been fixed, potentially left some Three customers red-faced after the network confirmed in a statement that "some customers and non-customers may have received a message from an unknown sender."

Over on Down Detector, which received over 10,000 complaints about Three's network borkage over the weekend, one customer wrote: "Can't make or receive calls or texts in Liverpool for over three hours now. It's costing me money/work and to make it worse, I'm getting texts meant for other people, from numbers I don't know! Tried contacting Three but being told (when I eventually got through) that the network in my area is OK."

Some users also reported recieving text messages about bank accounts that they don't own.

"Got a text about a Barclays Bank account, I don't even have one!", another added.

While some recieved text messages they shouldn't have, others - including us here at INQ - were left unable to use the network whatsoever.

"We have been working through the night to fix a network issue which was affecting customers sending and receiving text and making calls," Three said.

"All services are now restored but some customers may need to restart their phones if they are still experiencing any issues."

This downtime comes just a month after Three admitted that more than 210,000 customers were affected by the hack on its systems last November, almost 80,000 more than initially thought.

The hack saw attackers used an employee login to gain entry into the network's database of customers eligible for a phone upgrade. µ