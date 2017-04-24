What you missed in tech last week: Galaxy S8 borkage, AMD unveils Radeon RX 570 and 580
The top 10 stories from the last seven days
THE GALAXY S8 started shipping to punters in the UK last week, but it's already ran into its first bit of contoversy.
No, it hasn't set on fire, but users have been quick to complain that the Galaxy S8's display has a 'reddish-tint'. Samsung initially responded to the complaints by saying that there's not really a problem and that users should be able to adjust the setting on the device itself. However, it has since said that it will push out an update to fix the issue after users reported that they were not able to adjust the colour because the display panel was already optimised.
Last week also saw AMD launch its new Radeon RX 570 and RX 580 graphics cards based, like their 400-series predecessors, on the Polaris microarchitecture and built on 14nm FinFET process manufacturing, but with ratcheted up clock speeds.
We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ
Samsung will push out software fix for Galaxy S8 'red-tinted' display borkage
Firm admits that there is a problem after all
AMD releases GTX 1060-busting Radeon RX 570 and RX 580
RX 560s and RX 550s also coming - but you'll have to wait a little longer for Vega
There's a patch to reinstate Windows 7 & 8.1 on Kaby Lake CPUs
Well that took slightly longer than expected
Google tells users with borked WiFi to stop using Windows 10
Never a truer word spoken so anticompetitively
Elon Musk says brain interface will be ready within four years
I can see your dirty pillows. Everyone will
Huawei and Google get a rocket docket over Nexus 6P bootloop issue
Whose culpable in a co-branded phone anyway?
Xiaomi Mi6 rivals the Galaxy S8 with Snapdragon 835 chip, £280 price tag
But it unlikely will see a release in Europe
Dumb thief steals 100 iPhones at Coachella forgetting they are trackable
Find my phone? Find my thief more like
Chrome, Firefox and Opera vulnerable to Punycode phishing attack
Spoof URLs look exactly like the real thing
Whoever buys Toshiba's NAND unit, WD has probably a got a problem with
Unless its WD, of course
INQ Latest
Wikitribune is Jimmy Wales' solution to the Donald Trump cavalcade of bullsh*t
Fake news? You can't handle the fake news
Royal Society warns of the dangers of unchecked AI and machine learning
Blah blah, kill all humans, blah blah
Sinister startup claims it can imitate any voice in just one minute
Creepy tech could put your voice-authenticated bank account at risk
Google's Waymo wants members of the public to test its self-driving vehicles
Open to Phoenix residents with plenty of spare trousers