What you missed in tech last week: Galaxy S8 borkage, AMD unveils Radeon RX 570 and 580

THE GALAXY S8 started shipping to punters in the UK last week, but it's already ran into its first bit of contoversy.

No, it hasn't set on fire, but users have been quick to complain that the Galaxy S8's display has a 'reddish-tint'. Samsung initially responded to the complaints by saying that there's not really a problem and that users should be able to adjust the setting on the device itself. However, it has since said that it will push out an update to fix the issue after users reported that they were not able to adjust the colour because the display panel was already optimised.

Last week also saw AMD launch its new Radeon RX 570 and RX 580 graphics cards based, like their 400-series predecessors, on the Polaris microarchitecture and built on 14nm FinFET process manufacturing, but with ratcheted up clock speeds.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

Samsung will push out software fix for Galaxy S8 'red-tinted' display borkage

Firm admits that there is a problem after all

AMD releases GTX 1060-busting Radeon RX 570 and RX 580

RX 560s and RX 550s also coming - but you'll have to wait a little longer for Vega

There's a patch to reinstate Windows 7 & 8.1 on Kaby Lake CPUs

Well that took slightly longer than expected

Google tells users with borked WiFi to stop using Windows 10

Never a truer word spoken so anticompetitively

Elon Musk says brain interface will be ready within four years

I can see your dirty pillows. Everyone will

Huawei and Google get a rocket docket over Nexus 6P bootloop issue

Whose culpable in a co-branded phone anyway?

Xiaomi Mi6 rivals the Galaxy S8 with Snapdragon 835 chip, £280 price tag

But it unlikely will see a release in Europe

Dumb thief steals 100 iPhones at Coachella forgetting they are trackable

Find my phone? Find my thief more like

Chrome, Firefox and Opera vulnerable to Punycode phishing attack

Spoof URLs look exactly like the real thing

Whoever buys Toshiba's NAND unit, WD has probably a got a problem with

Unless its WD, of course