Google Updates: Free apps, Android Wear 2.0 and Google Home upgraded

First up, stories you may have missed, starting with the fact that from now on Google is going to have to start letting in other search providers on Android devices after losing a court case in Russia.

Then there's the rather interesting workaround to problems with Google WiFi, in which customers are being told to stop using Windows 10 as that causes the problem. Amazing. They're just saying what we all think really.

And then there's the not-entirely-surprise news that Google and Huawei are being sued by East Texas blow holes over boot looping Nexus phones.

On to new business, and Google Home has beaten Amazon to the punch with one of the most sought after features for home assistants. It can now cope with multiple users, multiple accounts and most important multiple voices. Given that at the moment each instance of Alexa is separate, and she can't tell one voice from another, this is a big bit of news. It's rolling out in the US now and will come to Britain soon. We also noticed this is the case with Stringify integration - it's not available in UK English yet either.

Has anyone else been having trouble with Chrome lately? Those of us in INQ Towers that use it have been finding it has been hanging. A lot. It's always a risk with any new version and Chrome 58 being released this week with some design tweaks and the option for full screen web apps, there's always a risk of something going wrong.

Speaking of upgrades, we've just had it confirmed that the remaining smartwatches that are pencilled in for Android Wear 2.0, such as the trusty Moto 360 2 will get it at the end of the month, or the beginning of next month, latest.

We'd already heard that there was going to be a much needed upgrade to the Play Store app list, and sure enough you can now sort your apps by install date, most recent use or alphabetically. Time for a purge?

And finally - we've decided to take advantage of Google's new rule allowing temporarily free apps in the app store. So here's our pick of the best for free right now. Please be warned - some of these only stay on sale for a short time. Like, hours.

Sonic Loops Pro does exactly what it says on the tin, allowing you to create tunes from looping and sampling. It's usually 82p but now you can get it free!

I Am Rich needs no introduction. It's an app that usually costs $350 and exists purely so douches can say they paid $350 for it. That's it. Now you can be a douche for free.

Darkest Dreams (be quick with this one, yo) is a black and white puzzler with a 4.8 star rating in reviews. It's usually 99p, but if you're very quick then it's free! µ

