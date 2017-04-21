Rockstar is bringing topdown back to GTA with Micro Machines clone
Imitation and flattery makes a change from assault and battery
CLASSIC PULL PEOPLE OUT OF CARS AND DEAL WITH PROSTITUTES GAME Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is getting an update that makes it look like it used to and owes a lot of debt to the classic Micro Machines games that we also used to play.
In case you have forgotten, when GTA was first released you played with a topdown view and small cartoony cars. You still did crimes and stuff, it just wasn't such a visually engaging experience.
Rockstar is taking us back to those days with Tiny Racers - see what it did there you Micro Machines people?- which it will launch on 25 April.
There is a trailer and we can tell you that it looks like a lot of fun. If you have ever played a driving game, particularly one called Micro Machines, you will find the experience to be a familiar one. There are stunts to do, other drivers to shove off the road, bombs to chuck around and power ups to give you a speed boost.
"Get ready for a new spin on classic Grand Theft Auto action, with Tiny Racers, coming April 25th," said Rockstar. "Watch the new trailer to catch a glimpse of the retro-inspired stunt racing this all-new mode will bring to GTA Online next week."
The update will be for GTA V. That game came out four years ago now, so while this looks like a distraction, it does look to be quite a fun one. And it beats beating people up all the time.
Rockstar and GTA do like to create an homage to other things, and we have seen a Tron version, that was better than the remake movie and the sequel, and there are all sorts of fun easter eggs dotted around the virtual cityscape. Updates are always a popular thing.
It is possible that if we can find out game disk for GTA V before next week, we might come up with a review of this. Well, a micro review anyway. µ
