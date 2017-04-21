Kids hack for kicks and kewls not for cash and chaos

BIG NEWS FROM FROM NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY (NCA), kids do not typically hack to take down large enterprises and make a mockery of Yahoo, they do it because that is what kids do.

Apparently, kids hack because other kids do it, and because it can raise a person's standing in the eyes of other spotty people who stand around talking about Rick and Morty and Adventure Time.

Yeah, you might have the freshest trainers around and you may have self tattooed yourself with a misquoted rock lyric. You might have piercings that cause you pain around large magnets, and you might slam more doors than people who have to shut hard to close doors for a living.

The NCA has published research. We say it's their mum or dad, or the bus, the NCA, which had a different kind of ‘drive' in mind, said it is a mix of things, but not necessarily the pursuit of cash monies.

The report is called 'Pathways into Cybercrime', and it is an ‘intelligence assessment'. The NCA has looked into what motivates kids, it certainly isn't homework, and considered what societal forces might have an impact.

It seems that most of these kids start off with modding hacking for games and consoles, and that the ease of use and availability of cybercrime kits can light a fire under this early interest. It does not appear to matter what class kids come from, or which one out of One Direction is their favourite, but it does say that evidence of autism is perhaps over represented among the young cyber criminal community.

"Very little skill is needed to begin criminal activity online. With tools such as booters and Remote Access Trojan (RAT) users can make a small payment (or often no payment) and begin breaking the law. The ready availability of step by step tutorials and video guides only make the transition into criminality easier. As outlined in the debriefs, once the law is broken, subsequent transgressions become easier. Autism spectrum disorder appears to be more prevalent amongst cyber criminals than the general populace, though this remains unproven," explains the report.

"Anecdotal evidence from the officers arresting and interviewing those involved in cyberdependent cases has often led to suggestions that ASD is more prevalent amongst cyber criminals."

Of course, some kids just want to see the world burn. µ