Qualcomm: ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs are coming later this year

QUALCOMM HAS LET SLIP that the first ARM-powered Microsoft PCs will arrive in the fourth quarter.

Microsoft in December announced that it had teamed up with Qualcomm to bring Windows 10 desktop apps to ARM chips, but failed to mention when the first Snapdragon-powered PCs would make their debut.

Qualcomm this week confirmed, however, that the first devices will arrive at the end of the year.

"Our Snapdragon 835 is expanding into Mobile PC designs running Windows 10, which are scheduled to launch in the fourth calendar quarter this year," said Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf during the company's latest investor call, as reported at The Verge, so expect the first devices to appear between October and December.

Microsoft has attempted ARM-based PCs in the past with its Windows RT (standing for "regrettable tablet"?) lineup, but this time round traditional Windows Programs will be supported as well as the universal app type.

Details are vague as to what else we can expect from upcoming Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 devices, but Qualcomm and Microsoft are touting upcoming devices as "cellular PCs", as they will - much like a smartphone - always been connected to a cellular network. Devices will also offer Bluetooth 5 and potentially Wi-Gig, which are both integrated into the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

ARM-based Windows 10 PCs will also be support thin, fan-less designs and long battery life, again thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip, and likely will be 4K video capable with thanks to the built-in Adreno 540 GPU

Continuum will also likely get a boost from the upcoming ARM support. This feature has long been a cornerstone of the Windows 10 strategy, but because of the prevalence of ARM-based architectures on mobile devices, it has proved impossible to have a fully fluid transition between form factors. µ