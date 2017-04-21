Russia wants to ban VPNs, proxies and circumvention in general

Vlad is Putin on his top hat, putting on his encryption hat, putting up some walls

BEAR FIGHTER AND DEFINITE LADIES MAN VLADIMIR PUTIN is taking a cue from the liberty eroding UK government and considering banning the use of privacy tools like VPNs and their ilk.

Putin and his government are to personal privacy and internet freedom what a great big fire is to a pile of newspapers. When we read that the country was looking to ban these thing we assumed we had stumbled on some old news, because surely if our own flighty Prime Minister Theresa May is doing it then Russia must be doing it too.

Not so though, TorrentFreak reports that there is a bill being worked on that will force a block on any type of service that offers to unblock pages that the government wants blocking.

If they do not stop unblocking blocked pages then they will blocked. In short things are getting blocked in Russia. So if you are over there and you do access sites through VPNs and that then you better have a frenzy of it while you can.

Russia bans a few things, like infamous jazz site Brazzers.com. Russia says that it is 'Damaging Human Psyches', but it does not mention the benefits that it brings to forearms.

As long ago as last June Russia was mooting the idea of putting backdoors into anything that was attempting to offer some kind of encryption, because that made sense to it.

"Failure to comply with the organiser of the dissemination of information on the internet obligation to submit to the federal executive authority in the field of safety information required for decoding the received, sent, delivered or processed by electronic communications," said a proposed bill at the time.

TorrentFreak, citing a local report, says that it is the Russian communications watchdog, the Roskomnadzor, which sounds like a dragon, that is behind the moves. This doesn't surprise us in the least. µ