Bose sued for damages after harvesting listeners' personal data

Bose is facing legal action after it emerged that its headphones have been recording data about users.

Kyle Zak of Chicago has claimed that the Bose Connect companion app to its Bluetooth range of earwear has been scraping data about users' listening habits and selling it for a profit.

According to Christopher Dore, a lawyer representing Mr Zak, the plaintiff will be seeking $5m (about £4m in these post-Brexit times) in damages.

"People put headphones on their head because they think it's private, but they can be giving out information they don't want to share," he added.

Mr Zak bought a pair of QuietComfort 35 headphones and downloaded the app, which asks for basic personal details and then acts as a music player.

The complaint goes on: "Unbeknownst to its customers, however, Defendant designed Bose Connect to (i) collect and record the titles of the music and audio files its customers choose to play through their Bose wireless products and (ii) transmit such data along with other personal identifiers to third-parties—including a data miner—without its customers' knowledge or consent.

Reuters reports that multiple products are affected, as they all use the same app. Models include SoundSport Wireless, Sound Sport Pulse Wireless, QuietControl 30, SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, and SoundLink Color II.

Mr Dore emphasises that there was no indication as to the quantity or nature of the data being collected and that people's listening habits offered an "incredible amount of insight" into listening habits, beyond just showing whether they like a cheeky boogie to Taylor Swift when no one is watching.

Bose is accused of breaching the Wiretap Act, making this a case of light espionage, in the eyes of the law, which is going to make for an interesting case.

This isn't the first time Bose has fallen foul of the law. In 2014, Apple sued the company over some patent nonsense, the usual really.

Bose have yet to comment publicly and our requests for a statement have fallen on deaf ears. Arf.