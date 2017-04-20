Microsoft kills another great app as Wunderlist becomes 'To-Do'

MICROSOFT'S "chest-burster" route into other mobile operating systems has claimed another victim.

As predicted repeatedly by the INQUIRER as we worked through our grief over the demise of calendar app Sunrise, we can confirm that Wunderlist, which the company bought from its German owners two years ago for between $100-$200, is now on the chopping block.

It's replacement? A much simpler affair simply called Microsoft To-Do, now available in Preview from the Windows Store as well as in iPhone and Android versions.

The Wunderlist team are behind the design of To-Do, but at the cost of their original product which a blog post today confirms will be taken into the woods and shot.

The replacement has full integration with Office 365 which it will use to do AI type stuff such as give you a daily briefing and probably kidnap your wife.

"Intelligent Suggestions" is a button that will allow Microsoft to plan your life for you, creating a list that it thinks is in the most logical order. It integrates with your calendar and the existing tasks functions in Outlook.

Microsoft also confirmed that To-Do will scale out for enterprise use and has all the security that will require.

The blog post adds: "Today's To-Do Preview would not have been possible without the support and input of Wunderlist fans over the last six years. In the coming months, we'll bring more of the favorite elements of Wunderlist into the To-Do experience, adding features such as list sharing, apps for Mac, iPad and Android tablet, as well as additional integrations with other Microsoft services.

"Once we are confident that we have incorporated the best of Wunderlist into To-Do, we will retire Wunderlist. While the name and icon may change, the team that brought you Wunderlist continues on. We look forward to making To-Do even more useful, intuitive and personal."

But as anyone who, like all of us in the Office, still misses Sunrise will tell you, things will never be the same again. We're still looking for something half as good as Sunrise was. µ