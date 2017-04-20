Virgin Media will soon offer SMEs 350Mbps broadband as standard

UK INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER (ISP) Virgin Media is offering small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) 350Mbps broadband as standard with its new Voom Fibre offering.

Virgin Media Business is pretty pleased with itself, and claims that its new SME broadband offering is "more than four times faster than the equivalent speeds offered by its rivals."

All SMEs signed up to Virgin Media will receive a speed boost to 350Mbps on 2 May, and will also be given the option to increase their upload speeds.

Businesses not yet signed up will be offered a choice of three Voom Fibre price plans. Virgin's £30 per month package will offer upload speeds of 7Mbps, which can be upped to 15Mbps or 20Mbps for £40 or £50 per month, respectively.

Peter Kelly, managing director of Virgin Media Business, said: "With the launch of Voom Fibre we want to unleash every small business by providing the digital backbone they need for their business.

"For UK small business to thrive in this evolving digital economy they should have the technical ability and capacity in place so they can focus on development and growth, we are removing a barrier and enabling them to fulfil their digital potential - offering them all the speed they need to achieve success.

"Today we are putting a huge challenge to the market to do better. Our standard speed is now more than four times faster than our competitors' fastest broadband product and we encourage them to match us to enable and benefit small businesses and the UK economy."

The launch of Virgin Media's new SME option comes less than a month after it announced plans to make 100Mbps broadband its standard consumer offering, scrapping its previous 50Mbps entry-level plan.

At the same time, the firm made opened up its top-tier 300Mbps service, which eclipses top packages offered by rivals BT, Sky and TalkTalk all of which max out at speeds of 76Mbps, to all customers in areas capable of receiving those speeds. µ