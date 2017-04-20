HTC U: 'Squeezable' Galaxy S8 competitor to launch next month

STRUGGLING PHONE MAKER HTC has confirmed that it'll unwrap its flagship HTC U smartphone next month.

An invite dropped into INQ's inbox on Thursday, confirming that the so-called HTC U will see an official unveiling on 16 May.

While these kind of invites typically don't give much away, HTC is clearly looking for people to hold off on buying the Galaxy S8 and has confirmed that the smartphone will feature "squeezable" sides., just as rumours had suggested.

A tweet from the firm (above) also shows the handset's pressure-sensitive edges in action. However, it doesn't tell us much about how the feature will work and it remains to be seen whether it will serve much purpose.

Gimmicky features aside, the HTC U, codenamed 'Ocean', looks set to give the Galaxy S8 a run for its money in the specifications department. If leaks are to be believed, the smartphone will pack a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560x1440 display, which will come powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor.

You can also expect a 12MP rear-facing camera, 16MP front-facing camera, either 64GB or 128GB internal storage expandable via microSD, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC's Sense 9 software.

It also likely will feature the same pearlescent rear as the HTC U Ultra and U Play smartphones, and HTC's AI assistant that will, for example, nudge you to charge your phone if your commute is fast approaching, or remind you to turn off your alarm if it's a bank holiday and you're an idiot.

HTC U launch event will kick off at 7am UK time on 16 May, and we'll be there to bring you all of the latest. If we wake up on time, anyway. µ