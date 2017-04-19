Nintendo tipped to launch SNES Classic Mini in time for Christmas

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo is reportedly planning to cause chaos this Christmas with the release of a miniature SNES console.

So says Eurogamer, which has heard from anonymous sources that Nintendo is preparing to have the console, which likely will be called the 'Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System', on shelves in time for Christmas this year.

This upcoming SNES Mini is also the reason for the discontinuation of the hackable NES Classic console, according to the report, along with ongoing production problems and stock shortages.

Nintendo announced plans to can the popular miniature console last week, saying: "Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year.

"We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologise. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

Nintendo has since said that it never intended for the NES Mini to become a permanent product, nor did they expect it to become such a highly sought after item, especially after the Christmas rush.

The firm has yet to comment on talk of an upcoming SNES Mini console, and we don't yet know much about it. We can expect it to ship with Nintendo's classic lineup of SNES games, though.

The reality of a SNES mini is certainly exciting - while the NES was unique for being Nintendo's first home console, the SNES arguably boasts the better software line-up, including the NES-trumping Super Mario World, Chrono Trigger and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Here's hoping it doesn't suffer from the production issues that plagued the NES Classic, too. µ