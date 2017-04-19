Xiaomi Mi6 rivals the Galaxy S8 with Snapdragon 835 chip, £280 price tag

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi6, a $360 smartphone that has its sights set firmly on the Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Mi6 features a 5.15in Full HD display at its forefront, which while lacking the full edge functionality of the Galaxy S8, features slightly curved edges that spill into the handset's stainless steel sides. There's an under-glass fingerprint sensor on the front of the device, despite rumours that Apple has been struggling to bake Touch ID into the screen of the upcoming iPhone 8.

Under the hood of the splash-resistant Xiaomi Mi6 you'll find Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with an Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. There's also a 3,350mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims will last a full day on a single charge.

Mimicking the Huawei P9, there's a 12MP dual rear camera setup on the rear of the Mi6, complete with wide-angle and telephoto lenses with 2x optical zoom 10x digital zoom. This camera also offers a Portrait Mode similar to that found on the iPhone 7 Plus, giving you DSLR-style depth of field functionality.



The Xiaomi Mi6 also features 2x2 dual WiFi, an "ultra-dark" mode for night time reading, and audio over USB-C, with the firm having dumped the traditional headphone jack. Ugh.

The Xiaomi Mi6 will first launch in China on 28 April priced at 2,499 yuan (around £280) while the 128GB version will be made available for 2,899 yuan (around £330), making it less than half the price of Samsung's flagship S8. However, there's no word yet as to whether the Mi6 will see a launch in Europe. µ