Hermes trials robotic parcel collection on the streets of London

LIFESTYLE COURIER and occasional B-Ball team, Hermes, has been showing off the latest in package collection and delivery, via self-driving robot.

The trial, taking place in Southwark near Digital City pilot borough, Greenwich, where already you can be taken on a ride to nowhere in particular on a driverless buggy and have your takeaway delivered by a similarly autonomous robot.

Now Hermes has teamed up with Starship Technologies to test out the droids on the mean streets of London following successful trials in Hamburg.

The company says that the testing period will allow the company to understand what opportunities will be offered by robots for the package industry.

Each robot, measuring 55x70cm can carry a package of up to 10kg, up to two miles from base, with customers able to monitor their bot from a smartphone app.

Carole Woodhead, CEO of Hermes, said: "Starship Technologies is a highly innovative and pioneering firm. We are extremely pleased to utilise their expertise to explore exciting new ways that will further strengthen our portfolio of services and offer greater choice and convenience for customers. We can already see first-hand the success they've had with food deliveries in London, and we are excited to team up with them in a bid to revolutionise the home delivery marketplace."

Initially, the trials will be focused on short-haul deliveries within the two mile zone, and collections of packages for returning items bought from online shops, back to base.

This will help the company understand the needs of the tight turnarounds that autonomous delivery involves, and plan for the future.

The goods are kept safe in a locked compartment, powered by a shared numerical key entered in the mobile phone app.

The robots can carry more than a drone and won't fall foul of CAA regulations - but might get in peoples' way, or run over dog poo. µ