Galaxy S8 owners complain of 'red-tinted' display borkage

SOME EARLY ADOPTERS of the Galaxy S8 are complaining that the handset is suffering from display borkage having noticed a 'reddish tint' to their handset's screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is yet to start shipping in the UK, but some in China and Korea already have their hands on the device and have been just as quick to whinge about it.

As reported by the Korea Herald, some S8 users are complaining of a 'reddish tint' to the smartphone's display. One user told the newspaper: "After I read articles that there are many reddish panels, I checked mine. I was also unlucky. Should I change it?"

Samsung has responded to the complaints and has said that there's not really a problem and that users should be able to adjust the setting on the device itself. A spokesperson said: "It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the colour still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service centre."

However, some users still said they were not able to adjust the colour because the display panel was already optimised.

Industry experts speaking to the Korea Herald have said that there probably is a problem, and this is likely caused by Samsung's OLED display technology. While LCD panels use three subpixels - red, green and blue - OLED uses just two - red-green and blue-green'

The presence of two greens means the smartphone could suffer a colour balance problem, and to counter this, Samsung reportedly developed deep red OLEDs to strengthen the colour and the reddish tint might have resulted due to the new process.

Here's hoping that this issue doesn't result in users' having to get their S8's screen replaced, as an iFixit teardown of the smartphone has revealed that this won't be as easy as it sounds.

iFixit notes that "because of the curved screen, replacing the front glass without destroying the display is extremely difficult." µ