Windows 10 will throttle background apps to improve battery life

JUST BECAUSE the Windows 10 Creators Update is released, that doesn't mean that Insiders aren't getting lots of juicy new features to try out that will, in theory, become part of Redstone 3, due in the latter part of the year.

First up on Microsoft's hit list is battery life. It's a matter the company takes very seriously, as anyone who has ever tried to switch their default browser from Edge will know, thanks to the nagging it generates.

Now, Build 16176 of Windows 10, available to Fast Ring users, has new technology that will automatically throttle background apps, and therefore reducing the power outlay of the machine and increasing battery life by up to 11 percent during experiments earlier in the year.

This may not sound like a lot but it's 48 minutes on an eight-hour model, and it all adds up.

The Microsoft blog explains: "Most people running Windows like having multiple apps running at the same time - and often, what's running in the background can drain your battery. In this latest Insider Preview build (Build 16176), we leveraged modern silicon capabilities to run background work in a power-efficient manner, thereby enhancing battery life significantly while still giving users access to powerful multitasking capabilities of Windows.

"With 'Power Throttling', when background work is running, Windows places the CPU in its most energy efficient operating modes - work gets done, but the minimal possible battery is spent on that work."

It fairly sings from the page, don't it?

Microsoft isn't committing to a total power saving in this new improved edition, saying only that "this capability should help many of you see a nice boost in battery life!"

Erm. Squeeeeeee?

The app also lets you override certain apps that you don't want throttled, which is something of a relief. It will work initially on Intel Core 6th Gen upwards with promises of further expansion of the feature as its worked on.

"Power Throttling" is a working title until MS Marketing comes up with something more douchey. The company has confirmed there will be APIs available for developers whose apps need inevitable retooling (ie get borked) by the new feature. Let the rough-housing begin. µ