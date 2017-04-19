Dumb thief steals 100 iPhones at Coachella forgetting they are trackable

A FESTIVAL THIEF who has no concept of action and consequence has been caught with more than 100 smartphones in his bag, because he forgot that users could use "find my phone" to see exactly where he is.

Ravers at the Coachella Festival in California (think Glastonbury, but longer and dry) were able to provide information to authorities, turning him into a walking homing beacon.

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was then tracked through the site, cornered by disgruntled owners, detained, and some phones were returned immediately, the rest being handed in at lost property.

Mr Henao appears to have quite a thing for Apple products - all of the phones were iPhones. He was later arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property, said Indio Police Department, who also supplied the photo.

Extra police were already patrolling Coachella after social media sites began talking about how their iPhones had been nicked instead of the usual babble about secret gigs and how wasted they were.

The Find My Phone feature was hacked in 2014, but has continued to be a lifeline for careless iOS users. Android Users can already use Trackr to get Amazon Alexa to find their phone for them.

The festival, headlined by Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, is no stranger to techie security, with individual security wristbands that have to be activated before leaving for the site.

Of course it doesn't always work like that, and you only have to look to Download Festival and its experiment into cashless wristbands to see how easily it can all go horribly wrong, with many revellers being left with no access to food, or worse still, beer following an epic system fail.

