Google tells users with borked WiFi to stop using Windows 10

GOOGLE'S RECENTLY launched (in the UK at least) Google WiFi has seen some warm reviews, but it appears there could be a problem with the latest firmware update that appears to be borking it.

Customers upgrading to firmware 9202.35.8 are finding the base unit light may turn to a solid blue after installing, with satellites changing to a flashing orange signifying lost connection.

Users are complaining that the only solution is a hard reset, which will lose all existing IP reservations and port forwarding, which cannot be backed up.

The issue was first reported on the 4th of April, at which time Google said: "Our engineering team is actively looking into this issue to determine the cause. It is a top priority. We will keep you updated as we learn more."

By Saturday just gone, the message had become: "To all those still experiencing this issue: we are sorry for any inconveniences this problem has caused. Our team is still looking into this and working hard on getting a fix out-- we aim to have it out as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

Yesterday, they confirmed that there are currently two workarounds. One is to hard reset and rebuild the network using a different Google account. The second (our favourite) is to disconnect all Windows 10 and Xbox devices, which they claim has worked in some cases.

Some users suggested the Creators' Update could be an issue, but realistically, given there have been no reports of issues from rival hardware manufacturers, it's a bit hard to blame Microsoft. This one is really on Google.

Google WiFi is one of a number of "meshed" or "whole home" wifi products to have hit the market it recent months and was released to coincide with the UK release of Google Home, the company's rival to Amazon Echo. µ