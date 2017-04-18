Netflix record subscribers overshadowed by 500,000 hours of Adam Sandler

NETFLIX IS SET to top 100 million users this week, according to a bevvy of stats doled out as part of its latest financial declarations.

Although there's been some speculation that this might be a slightly optimistic view of the world, there's no doubt that Netflix is big business with some estimates putting it at over half of the bandwidth used for the internet in the US.

If it does meet this target, however, it's already hit 40 percent of its guide figures for Q2 in the first three weeks, smashing expectations again.

The stated aim was to raise the 12 month share price target from $155 to $170. In the hours after the announcement, the company was floating around the $148 mark.

The big guns are already starting to come out for the year, with Better Call Saul, a show which debuts on Netflix outside the US returning last week. A new season of Orange Is The New Black and the return of the surprise phenomenon Stranger Things, not to mention House of Cards are all likely triggers for those who have put off subscribing joining the service.

In the first quarter of the year, half a billion hours of Adam Sandler movies have been streamed on Netflix to people who seemingly aren't possessed and haven't lost control of the remote.

Sandler recently signed a four-movie deal with Netflix, the first fruits of which, The Ridiculous 6, has a zero-rating on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it hasn't stopped people watching it.

Netflix has also confirmed that it would be happy to offer its movies to cinemas for simultaneous release, but would not consider letting the silver screen have first dibs.

The company has committed a billion dollars to marketing to new customers during the coming 12 months but also has to face the spectre of net neutrality, settled by the Obama administration, but now facing utter destruction at the hands of the new Republican-controlled FCC. µ