Samsung Galaxy S8 won't explode, despite repeated attempts

EXPERTS ATTEMPTING to bork Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S8 device have completely failed to do so, despite giving it the type of treatment that would see a Note 7 run screaming into the night. On fire.

The S8 had to be squeaky clean in order to shake off the ongoing spectre of its predecessor, the Note 7, which had to be recalled after bursting into flames at the slightest provocation.

YouTube channel "What's Inside?" (embed below) took to the case, and battery, with a power saw. The battery swelled, but it didn't burst under the pressure - score one for Samsung.

And yes, a bit of smoke, but anyone who has watched any Will It Blend? will know that's just normal anyway.

A drop test showed the infinity edge screen cracked, but the phone remained still fully functional.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Other tests included trying to pull it apart with suction cups. That didn't work either, even after trying to melt the glue with a blow dryer.

Although the presenters make it clear that they were given the phone in order to destroy it, the actual reality of watching a phone become toast, with green weirdness floating off it, is quite distressing.

The team suggest that the slightly disappointing lack of fire could be down to new techniques that the company has employed in order to avoid a repeat performance, and regain the trust of the people, something it badly needed.

But despite the teeth-grinding noise of the circular saw, it appears that What's Inside is not done yet and will be uploading a more comprehensive test of the phone's durability in the next few days.

None of the What's Inside team wore any kind of safety equipment and one of their number is a child. This is the type of admirable bravado that INQ can only dream of, as a team of people not above using safety goggles to change a SIM card. µ