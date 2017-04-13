HP's refreshes Pavillion laptops with Windows 10 Creators Update and optional GPUs

PC MAKER HP has unveiled new Pavillion laptops running the Windows 10 Creators Update, just two days after it was unleashed by Microsoft.

HP, for some reason, chose Coachella as the location to launch its new x360 2-in-1 and standard Pavillion laptops, which both feature a new high-end metal design and HP's fast-charging technology, which the firm claims can juice a Pavillion laptop from empty to 90 per cent in less than 90 minutes.

The Pavillion laptops have also been upgraded with new Intel and AMD processors going up to core i7 or A10, and HP will let buyers choose either AMD Radeon or Nvidia 940MX GPUs when configuring their brand-new PCs.

The HP Pavillion x360 (above), which has a Lenovo Yoga-style hinge, will be available in 11.6in, 14in and 15.6in screen sizes, and all boast added support for stylus input to support Windows 10's new 'Ink' doodling feature. There's also the option to add an infrared camera to support Microsoft's Windows Hello facial recognition authentication.

The Pavillion x360 also offers up to 12 hours of battery life, according to HP, and will support up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB hard drive or 512GB SSD storage per slot.

The 11in HP Pavillion x360 is available now starting at €429, while the 14in and 15.6in models will launch in May priced at €449 and €479, respectively.

HP's non-bendy Pavillion laptop (above), available in 14in, 15in and 17in sizes, will also be offered with optional AMD Radeon or Nvidia 940MX GPUs. Like the x360, they ship with Intel or AMD chips, although the 17in model can be configured only with AMD's A10 or A12 CPUs.

The new laptops are 12 per cent thinner than last year's models at 19.9mm thick, and support up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and also have USB Type-C and HDMI ports. Also included is a media card reader and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

HP's Pavillion laptops will be available in May priced from €529. µ