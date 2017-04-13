Mark Shuttleworth will retake reins of Canonical as CEO this summer

CANONICAL HAS confirmed that its restructure plans that have already seen the end of some major projects, will also see the return of our favourite spaceman Mark Shuttleworth as CEO of the company.

Shuttleworth will return to the post he vacated in 2010 in favour of a more hands-on role. The news will see Jane Silber, who has steered the ship for the past seven years, step down in which she says she will "take some time to recharge and then seek new challenges".

Which is what executives say when they're about to be unemployed (though doubtless not for long in this case).

Shuttleworth had been concentrating on the production design side of things, which will have included the Unity interface that was recently ditched, taking with it aspirations for mobile and a unified operating system.

However, the company which is refocusing as it moves closer to being a profitable concern, much to the relief of everyone concerned, will continue with its IoT ambitions in the form of Ubuntu Snappy and Ubuntu Core.

In her farewell address, Silber explains that this is no surprise and that in fact, preparations have been underway for some time. Originally charged with a five-year mission, much like the crew of the Starship Enterprise, she has had two extensions already.

"We've been preparing for a transition for some time by strengthening the executive leadership team and maturing every aspect of the company, and earlier this year Mark and I decided that now is the time to effect this transition."

The handover will be over the next three months before Shuttleworth returns officially in July. Silber will remain a board member.

She goes on to pay tribute to the Ubuntu community, adding "I have never worked with such an incredible collection of intelligent, passionate and capable people. The warmth you have shown me and the trust you have placed in me, not just in response to this announcement but over the years, has impacted me in ways that I cannot describe.

"I am proud of what we've accomplished together, honoured to have been a part of it, and I have learnt so much along the way."

Mark Shuttleworth is yet to comment on this change, though he did call certain members of the open source community "muppets" earlier in the week. µ