Touch ID issues could delay the iPhone 8 beyond September

CHRISTMAS COULD BE RUINED for Apple fans, as the firm has reportedly run into Touch ID issues that could see the release of the iPhone 8 delayed.

We've already heard that the iPhone 8 (or Edition, X, whatever) might not be ready for a release in September, a now a note by analyst Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company has added weight to the iFan-upsetting rumours.

According to the note, seen by MacRumours, Apple is struggling to embed the Touch ID sensor beneath the iPhone 8's OLED display which is said to be a big barrier standing in the way of the device entering mass production.

Arcuri, citing his own "field work" within the supply chain, is claiming that the current yield of Apple's in-house AuthenTec-based fingerprint scanner solution is low, noting that the stubborn firm seems unwilling to use an alternative solution.

If Apple can't resolve these issues, one of three things likely will happen, the first of which could be removing the Touch ID sensor from the iPhone 8 completely and instead rely on iris recognition. This is unlikely though, as it could potentially create issues with Apple Pay, according to Arcuri, not to mention the fact that it could be easily fooled by hackers.

Apple's next option, according to the note, is to move the Touch ID sensor to the back of the phone, like the scanner found on the Galaxy S8. Again, this is unlikely, given that it's a pain in the arse.

Apple last, and most likely course of action is to delay production of the iPhone 8. It'll still likely be announced in September alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, but won't be available to buy immediately.

If it is delayed, it could be worth waiting for. Rumours point to the 10th anniversary iPhone sporting a 5.8in curved OLED display, an all-new design, wireless charging support and a vertical dual camera set up on its backside.

Apple hasn't commented on the report, because of course it hasn't. µ