BIG BUN BEEFY BURGER BUYING BOUTIQUE Burger King has been berated for an advert specifically designed to annoy Google Assistant users.

The new advert explains that there isn't enough time to explain the ingredients of their flagship slab of bread-infused cow, before the server says" 'OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?'".

Before we tell you how splendidly this backfired, let's pause for a moment to consider the actor playing the Burger salesman, who probably has a job at Burger King to support himself, and then gets a part… as a Burger salesman. Talk about typecasting.

But we digest. In a classic case of not-thinking-things-through, Burger King forgot that Google draws that kind of information from Wikipedia. And anyone can edit Wikipedia.

Soon, Wikipedia and therefore Google was telling all and sundry that the Whopper was made with "cyanide" "toenail clippings" and "rat meat". It also said that it is "the worst hamburger product" (which isn't true, but everyone knows the money burger is the Bacon Double Cheeseburger).

The Burger King Wikipedia entry is now locked for edits and Google Assistant no longer responds to the advert, which was made without consulting Google, on account of how Google would probably have pointed out the spectacular folly.

Burger King claims it "saw an opportunity to do something exciting with the emerging technology of intelligent personal assistant devices".

Meanwhile, it appears The King may be having trouble getting his throne back, with Wikipedia editors being begged to make the changes needed. (credit: @internetofshit)

Whilst no doubt inspired by the success of the Amazon Alexa stunt last year which saw a San Diego newsreader accidentally order hundreds of dolls houses after viewers' Echo speakers took a comment on a news story as an order.

Google Home, which uses always-on Google Assistant, was launched in the UK last week and in our tests so far, doesn't seem to be nearly as prone to being triggered by the telly. Until some idiot ad exec does something like this.

Oh well, have it your way. µ