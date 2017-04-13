Windows 10 Cloud set for unveiling at Microsoft's 2 May event

BIG NEWS, Microsoft 'fans'. The firm has announced that it'll hold a launch event in NYC on 2 May, where it likely will unveil Windows 10 Cloud.

Microsoft sent out cryptic invites on Wednesday (we're still waiting for ours) which suggests there will be an education focus at the event, with the invite sporting 'Learn what's next' caption and '#MicrosoftEdu' hashtag.

Until now, rumours had claimed that the firm will launch the so-called Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 5 devices at its spring 2017 event, along with the long-rumoured Surface Phone.

The Verge reports, though, that none of these devices will see an unveiling next month. While it has heard that Microsoft will unveil "at least one piece of hardware", this could be its upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio or a successor to the Surface 3 "which was designed with students in mind."

Another rumour suggests that Microsoft will be releasing a version the Surface Book without a detaching screen. Instead, this model is tipped to feature a 360-degree hinge and a substantially cheaper price tag than the current Surface Book, which could also fit the event's apparent education theme.

ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, however, expects Windows 10 Cloud to be the star of the show, noting that is the event's codename is "Bespin," a fictional Star Wars planet that includes a "Cloud City."

Windows 10 Cloud, which we first caught wind of back in February, is expected to be Microsoft's low-cost answer to Chrome OS. The stripped-back software will be aimed at users of the firm's cloud services and will only run Windows Universal Apps. It will also likely take aim at the education market, where Google's Chrome OS currently dominates.

Microsoft's event will kick off at 2.30pm UK time on 2 May, and we, er probably won't be there. µ