PLUMBING CAREER INSPIRER Nintendo has expanded its bug bounty programme to cover its Switch console and is offering rewards up to $20,000 (around £16,000).

Nintendo first joined the bug-bounty bandwagon back in December, when it called upon hackers to find vulnerabilities in its handheld 3DS console.

It's now asking probers to cast their eye over the Nintendo Switch console to see if they can spot vulnerabilities in both the system software and in the Nintendo-published Switch applications.

The programme, which is operated through third-party website HackerOne, in particular, is looking for information on hacks that that might enable piracy, cheating, or the dissemination of inappropriate content to children.

Nintendo says that, examples of the kind of vulnerabilities its looking for include: system vulnerabilities regarding Nintendo Switch; privilege escalation from userland; kernel takeover; and ARM TrustZone takeover.

Related: That Nintendo Switch emulator that you were thinking of downloading is fake malware crap

"Nintendo's goal is to provide a secure environment for our customers so that they can enjoy our games and services," the firm said. "In order to achieve this goal, Nintendo is interested in receiving vulnerability information that researchers may discover regarding Nintendo's platforms."

Qualifying vulnerabilities can earn security researchers anywhere between $100 and $20,000, and if not, it's a decent excuse to play Zelda, or something. Nintendo says the reward amount depends on the "importance" of the information and the quality of the report - for example, importance is higher if the vulnerability is severe and it's easy to replicate.

Nintendo's page on HackerOne shows that, so far, Nintendo has paid out three bounties since this campaign was kicked off four months ago. The amount of these rewards hasn't been revealed, nor has Nintendo revealed the platform at the centre of these bounties. µ