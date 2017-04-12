Vodafone bins roaming charges in 40 countries

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Vodafone has scrapped roaming charges across 40 countries, just a week after the EU announced that the charges would be officially binned in June.

Vodafone's move, which sets its sights on Three's similar 'Feel at Home' offer, will allow customers to use their smartphone as they would at home across all of Europe, with some non-EU countries thrown in for good measure.

The 40 destinations included in Vodafone's inclusive roaming offer is as follows: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, the Channel Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, the French West Indies, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

There's a slight catch, though, as loyal Vodafone customers won't benefit from the change - unless they upgrade their contract. New customers, on the other hand, will be able to take advantage of the free roaming offer as soon as they sign up.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO, seems pretty pleased regardless, saying: "Customers have told us they want us and the rest of the industry to change. They want life to be simpler and for us to remove the things which make life stressful so they can live their lives, uninterrupted by these concerns.

"Our new programme will do that over the next few years and will prove our commitment to letting our customers talk, text or stream for a great price, wherever in the world they may be."

Vodafone also on Wednesday launched a new Roam-further service, which will allow customers to use their allowances for a daily fee of £5 in another 60 countries including the US, Canada, China, Russia, and Australia.

The firm also outed a new range of offers for small businesses which all include Vodafone Secure Net, unlimited calls, texts and data capping. µ