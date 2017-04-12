Microsoft reduces Patch Tuesday to an incomprehensible mess

MICROSOFT HAS released its first "cumulative Patch Tuesday" in which all updates, whether important security ones or minor tweaks, are stuffed together into a big ball of update.

The reasons for doing this are obvious.

Actually, noo, they're not. It's a thoroughly stupid idea that means that users have absolutely no control over what they're downloading and installing, the larger downloads are more likely to fail, if one element is broken the whole lot have to be recalled, and it's generally an almighty step backwards in the guise of making life easier.

Plus of course, we have long enough memories to remember them doing this - adware hidden in cumulative updates.

That said, there are actually four versions of the update. There's one for people who force-updated to the Creators Update. There's another for those that didn't. There's another for those who aren't even on the Creators Update (most people) and still another for Insiders.

Some users not on the Creators Update have started to get a pre-patch that adds the new and much-flaunted privacy settings that will appear when the main update downloads.

But don't fret! There's a place you can find out what Microsoft is doing to your computer, and it's far better than Patch Tuesday summaries. We give you the Security TechCenter for your browsing pleasure, a portal of all the patches and why you can't do anything about them anyway.

Enterprise users have more flexibility and a look through the list shows a mixture of serious issues with Hyper-V and a known zero-day fix for Word muddled in with minor bug fixes of no consequence.

Also on the list are the final fixes and patches for Windows Vista, which is now officially an ex-parrot operating system.

We could go on of course, but to be honest, it's not our job to do Microsoft's job for it, and if we (the tech press) start dissecting this new format, then we're doing exactly that.

So our advice is to pester Microsoft for a proper list and let's get back to some common sense. µ