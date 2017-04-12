Google's new AI experiment will turn you into an artistic genius

GOOGLE HAS launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) experiment that will turn you from a doodler to a master sketcher.

Google Auto Draw is available online, and at face value looks like a simple art package of the MS Paint variety.

But once you start drawing, Auto Draw will use a Google neural network to start making predictions, both of individual shapes, and the entire finished drawing, turning this… thing…

into this…

Auto Draw also recognises individual shapes within the drawing and can move them around individually for something a bit more Picasso, like this…

to this…

If you're actually any good at this stuff (and by the way, it doesn't have to be all in blue) then you can contact Google to upload your creations to add to its database.

The technology is the same as an earlier experiment ‘Quick, Draw' in which the AI would have to guess what you are drawing. This acts as a way of turning that skill into something useful(ish), though it did try to make out that our cat drawing looked more like a set of teeth.

As with all Google AI experiments, the aim is to show the practical uses for the technology that Google is already using for things like beating champion Go players and making really trippy dreamscapes.

Auto Draw works on any browser, and Google Play already has unofficial ports of the software into an app (we take no responsibility for this app - we're just showing you it's there), though it works just as well in Chrome.

Google and Microsoft have both released a number of AI experiments over the past couple of years. Microsoft's, which tend to manifest as bots in Skype, tend to work the other way, such as merging together two photos into a single image.

Google meanwhile have done some crazy stuff including creating Giorgio Moroder-style music based on a selfie. µ