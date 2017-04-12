Facebook is down for Virgin Media users across the UK

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is down for Virgin Media users across the UK.

Pissed off procrastinators, likely those desperate to share baby photos or a picture of a sandwich, have flocked to Twitter to moan about the downtime, which appears to have been affecting users all over the country since around 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Virgin Media has confirmed that it's to blame for people having to actually do some work, with a DNS issue said to be the cause.

"We're aware of the issue and are working hard to get things resolved," it said, while an update on its service status page says that they estimate repair by 13/04/17 at 9.35pm. Maybe it's time to go outside.

We'll update this story as we hear more. µ