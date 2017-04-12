Facebook is down for Virgin Media users across the UK
And DNS issues probably won't be fixed today
THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is down for Virgin Media users across the UK.
Pissed off procrastinators, likely those desperate to share baby photos or a picture of a sandwich, have flocked to Twitter to moan about the downtime, which appears to have been affecting users all over the country since around 8pm on Tuesday evening.
#FacebookDown this is the LIVE look at the UK pic.twitter.com/04ijlBgqSL— Adam Mitchell (@AWOEOfficial) April 12, 2017
Please get Fb running again @virginmedia there are new videos of cats in trees I need to see #Facebookdown— neil c (@8491nc) April 12, 2017
NEWSFLASH: Productivity in the UK triples as Facebook and Instagram go down #Facebookdown #instagramdown #lolz #whatwouldwedowithouttwitter— Kevin Cox⭐️ (@kevbev321) April 12, 2017
Virgin Media has confirmed that it's to blame for people having to actually do some work, with a DNS issue said to be the cause.
"We're aware of the issue and are working hard to get things resolved," it said, while an update on its service status page says that they estimate repair by 13/04/17 at 9.35pm. Maybe it's time to go outside.
We'll update this story as we hear more. µ
