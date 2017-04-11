Microsoft unleashes Windows 10 Creators' Update on the world

COMETH THE DAY, cometh the operating system update. Yes, Windows 10 Creators'Update, aka Redstone 2, aka the second major update to Windows-as-a-Service, aka the Mac attacker, is here.

Well, we say here, Microsoft has begun the process of rolling it out, but so far very few machines have it and some sources say it could take up to four months for everyone to get their copy.

The update, the first of two scheduled for this year, contains a bunch of new features, most of which are, as the name suggests, aimed at the artist and the maker.

A headline feature for many will be Paint 3D, the first major upgrade to the venerable art package in many a year, not only bringing in many of the features that are required for 2D art, but also able to handle designing three-dimensional objects, ideal for Hololens and other AR/VR.

Other new features include a dedicated "Game Mode" with 4K support, including better integration for broadcasting your games.

For that one guy that uses Windows' new browser Edge, you can now hover over a tab to see the contents without clicking, much as you can with tabs, and the new MyPeople feature brings all your contacts to the taskbar.

Improved personalisation, including the option to buy themes makes the Creators' Update more "yours" than ever before, and to make sure it stays that way, Windows Defender is getting a huge facelift too.

Edge will also act as a built-in e-reader, and a blue light filter will take away some of that late night eye strain.

Oh and one great thing for Maker types. Raspberry Pi's build of Windows 10 will include Cortana for the first time, so you'll be able to make apps and gadgets that utilise voice control.

There's much more than that, of course, including neat touches like being able to draw on a map and turn it into directions, and the ability to unlock your computer just by having your phone in the same vicinity.

Of course Microsoft are all cock-a-hoop about the improved privacy in Windows 10. We're not quite as impressed, but there's no doubt it's an improvement and you'll be able to make your decisions about data sharing from the moment you download the update.

There should be no Updategate shenanigans, thankfully. Microsoft is promising that it will offer you a time to install that suits you. Whether it will nag you until you do remains to be seen, but our money will be on ‘yes'.

As for when you'll get it, it depends on the age and type of your machine. It's going to newer machines that have been made by recognised OEM partners first, before trickling down in the weeks and months that follow. µ

So far, so meh. There's certainly not enough here to distract from the fairly abysmal non-growth in market share this year. µ