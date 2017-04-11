Another Windows version hits End of Life. Vista, we hardly knew you

IT WAS CLUNKY, it was bloated, it marked the beginning of the end of Microsoft's domination of operating systems, but despite all this, it's a vital chapter in the history of Microsoft Windows.

Yes, today is End of Life (EoL) day for the 0.72 per cent of Windows users (about 10-11 million) who are still using Windows Vista. What that means in real terms is that from today, Microsoft will not offer any kind of security updates or patches for the operating system, meaning it will not be safe from the evils of the ever-changing cavalcade of nasties.

Additionally, many apps are ending support for Vista anyway so it will become increasingly difficult to get a working setup without making some serious sacrifices. Google Chrome, for example, ended Vista support some time ago.

But what's really going to be interesting is what happens next. Where will these Vista users end up? Will they stay loyal to Windows? Microsoft hasn't offered any particular bribes to get them on to Windows 10, so will they go to Windows 7, which is far more like what they're used to?

Or they could move altogether to Android or Linux. This is all assuming a decision to hang on to their, by now probably quite aged hardware.

The truth is, by the end, Windows Vista wasn't as bad as its reputation. Bad, yes, but not that bad. Microsoft's big own goal was to release an audacious change, after XP, and then work the bugs out once people were already using it. Not cool.

In an attempt to try and convince people of this, Microsoft did some blind testing under the guise of "Project Mojave", a fake new version of Windows, that was in fact just Vista, and managed to convince a group of refuseniks that it was actually sort of alright.

After all, it did have that thing where you could make .mpeg video files into Wallpaper, and then you could still open Calculator in under a week.

And so as one door closes and another opens as the Creators' Update to Windows 10 launches today, we salute one of Microsoft's biggest balls-ups and send it safely on its flaming raft to Valhalla. µ