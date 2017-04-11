Galaxy S8 pre-order demand '5.5 times higher' than the Galaxy S7

GALAXY S8 pre-orders have smashed those seen by last year's S7, according to Korean publication Hankyung, which claims Samsung flogged 550,000 units in just two days.

With more than half a million S8 and S8+ handsets sold in the first two days of pre-orders, Samsung's latest flagship has so far seen 5.5 times the demand seen by the Galaxy S7 before it, which sold 100,000 units in its first two days on sale last year.

It also smashes the record set by the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7, which received 200,000 orders in the same period.

According to the report, the high-end 128GB Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB RAM - which is exclusive to Korea and China - has so far been the most in-demand version, unsurprisingly.

According to industry sources who spoke to Hankyung, this demand can be credited to the fact that "demand for Samsung's premium smartphones has accumulated for a considerable period of time since the Galaxy Note 7 discontinuation in October last year."

The smartphone's new bezel-less design and hardware specs, along with Samsung' aggressive marketing campaigns, have also contributed to the record pre-orders.

The anonymous sources added that Galaxy S8 pre-orders likely will reach the one million mark before pre-orders end on 17 April.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is likely holding his head in his hands, having last month predicted that Samsung will see weaker demand for the Galaxy S8 than it did for the Galaxy S7, claiming some will be put off by the Note 7 debacle, while others will hold out for the iPhone 8.

"We project Galaxy S8 shipments of 40-45mn units in 2017F, implying slower momentum compared to Galaxy S7 in 2016 (around 52mn units shipped)," Kuo said in his research note. Whoops. µ