Qualcomm: Apple underclocked iPhone 7 chips so Intel wasn't outperformed

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has thrown some sass in the direction of Apple and has hit back at the firm with a counter lawsuit.

Apple launched a $1bn lawsuit at Qualcomm back in January, arguing that the firm deliberately overcharged for its technologies and refused to cough-up promised rebates.

"For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with," Apple said at the time.

"The more Apple innovates with unique features such as TouchID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name just a few, the more money Qualcomm collects for no reason and the more expensive it becomes for Apple to fund these innovations."

Qualcomm on Monday hit back with a lawsuit of its own and is launching at Apple with five key complaints. Chief among these is the claim that Apple purposefully didn't use the full potential of the Qualcomm chips inside the iPhone 7 so that they wouldn't outperform the modems provided by Intel.

When they did, Qualcomm claims, "Apple falsely claimed that there was 'no discernible difference' between" the two variants.

The chipmaker's sass doesn't end there, as it also claims that Apple breached and mischaracterised agreements and negotiations with Qualcomm, encouraged attacks on the company in a number of markets by misrepresenting facts and making false statements and interfered with Qualcomm's existing agreements with other companies.

The complaint reads: "Apple has misled government agencies around the world about Qualcomm's business practices in order to induce regulatory proceedings against Qualcomm.

"As merely one example, on August 17, 2016, Apple told the Korea Fair Trade Commission that 'Apple has yet to add a [second chipset] supplier because of Qualcomm's exclusionary conduct'. But when Apple made that statement to the KFTC, it already had added Intel as a second baseband chip supplier and had purchased Intel chips to incorporate in the iPhone 7, which was only a few weeks away from its September release."

Qualcomm in its countersuit seeks attorneys' fees and unspecified compensatory, punitive and restitutionary damages from Apple, including those associated with breaches of contract, unfair business practices and unjustly retained payments. µ