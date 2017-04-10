Microsoft will open a Minecraft Marketplace and start printing Minecraft money

DESPITE SOME EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY, Microsoft is not stupid, it knows it has a prize winner when it buys it, and it knows it has one with Minecraft.

Sure the firm spent a lot of beans on it, and sure it was a success before Microsoft came along, and yeah Microsoft is riding it like the last donkey at the beach at the end of the world, but people just cannot stop loving, or spending on it.

Microsoft managed to unite humanity against a paperclip, and Zune, for crying out loud. How it hasn't messed Minecraft up yet is beyond us. Anyway, the donkey is out for another riding and Microsoft is lining up punters in an orderly line outside of a new marketplace for it.

The Minecraft Marketplace comes with the 1.1 Discovery update, due this Spring, and will offer the chance to buy and trade and spend and indulge away on all sorts of Minecraft gear. Officially Microsoft told us that we would be able to "uncover all kinds of amazing new content in the Discovery Update [on mobile and Windows 10]."

This is a community effort, so it doesn't all rest on Microsoft shoulders, and the firm has pulled along some Minecraft faces to provide content and feather the desires of players

"The idea is to give mobile and Windows 10 players access to a growing catalogue of fun stuff, curated and supplied by us - the Minecraft team - safely and simply, while giving Minecraft creators another way to make a living from the game, allowing them to support themselves in the creation of future projects," said Microsoft.

"At launch, we'll have a catalogue of amazing adventure maps, texture packs, mini games and more, created by well-known community creators like BlockWorks, Noxcrew and Qwertyuiop The Pie, among others. We're getting started with a few existing partners to get the program running, and we'll be opening up submissions to anyone with a registered business later on down the line."

Steel yourselves people, this is about as exciting as things are going to get. Unless! You really wanted some special Minecraft currency because that is also happening.

"To make all of this happen, we're introducing Minecraft Coins, which players can buy using in-app purchases with real currency on their device," added Microsoft.

"We know that Minecraft players often play Minecraft on multiple devices, so we are working toward making content players buy available on multiple devices as well, enabled by a free Xbox Live account."

Good stuff, we all like a fresh opportunity to spend. µ