Rensen Anime malware sets an unachievable goal and stuffs your computer

Rensenware is not the anime that you are looking for

SOME STUPID SLEEPY MORON in Korea has found that something he thought might be funny is actually not funny and is a massive pain in the arse to a lot of people… he's made some infuriating malware.

The buffoon has created a new kind of malware called Rensenware which is an homage to anime, a file capturing menace, and very bloody hard to get rid of once it gets its hooks into you. You don't want it, and the creator didn't really want anyone to have it. According to Kotaku, it was created by a Korean undergraduate as a joke.

It was half bolted together when our student fell asleep and by the time he woke up it had infected him and a whole host of other people, having somehow managed to break free and go wild.

As it goes wild it infects a computer with the Rensenware, which is named after an anime game called Touhou Seirensen (Undefined Fantastic Object). The malware will lock down your files and only set them free if you achieve a massive score on the game's "Lunatic level". This ain't easy.

To get it you have to be unlucky, and if yu get infected then you will have to get hold of the bloody game to get rid of it.

Infected accounts get treated to a pop-up anime sailor girl and a message that would make you want to drown the messenger.

"Minamitsu ‘The Captain' Murasa encrypted your precious data like documents, musics, pictures, and some kinda project files," it says. "How can I recover my files? That's easy. You just play TH12 ~ Undefined Fantastic Object and score over 0.2 billion in LUNATIC level. This application will detect TH12 process[es] and score automatically."

Oh brilliant. Let's hope we do not get a dose.

"I was bored," said the creator in an interview with Kotaku after the Rensen hit the fan. "I realised that it [had] become a huge accident and [was] confused." Asked whether he had a bob hope of beating the goal himself he admitted, "Uh, oh…. Nope."

If you've got a dose of it, and are really mad at the dude then chill, as he has already apologised for coming along, interrupting your life and ruining a part of it for a time.

"I'd like to apologise [to] everyone for making [them] shocked, or annoyed. Ransomware is definitely kind of highly-fatal malware, but I made it. I made it for [a] joke, and just laughing with people who like Touhou Project Series."

He's uploaded a fix to GitHub too, so he can't be all bad. µ