DeepMind's AlphaGo AI to take on world's number one Go champ

GOOGLE DEEPMIND has announced that its board game-playing AI, AlphaGo, will take on the world's number one Go player.

AlphaGo has already crushed some of the world's top players of the ancient Chinese game, and last year took top player Lee Sedol, shook him over a five-game battle of Chinese board game Go and thrown him to the ground four times a loser.

DeepMind now plans to pit the AI, whose ego is now likely quite inflated, against the current world number one Go player, 19-year-old Ke Jie.

The match "will be a classic 1:1 match of three games", says DeepMind, as it looks to Jie to "push AlphaGo to (...perhaps beyond!) its limits."

AlphaGo will also contest in games that involve both humans and artificial intelligence programs at the 'Future of Go Summit' (yep, actually a thing) in May.

In 'Pair Go,' for example, one Chinese professional player will play against another but they will both have their own AlphaGo teammate, alternating moves, |to take the concept of 'learning together' quite literally," explained DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis in a blog post.

TeamGo, on the other hand, will be a more traditional 'humans vs robots' game between AlphaGo and a five-player team made up of China's top professional players, who will work together to test AlphaGo's creativity and adaptability to their combined style.

One of the players, Zhou Ruiyang, ain't afraid of no AI, though, and said: AlphaGo's play makes us feel free, that no move is impossible. Now everyone is trying to play in a style that hasn't been tried before

Hassabis says that the event, which it has launched in collaboration with China's Go Association and the Chinese Government, will help DeepMind to better explore how the tech behind AlphaGo can be used in the real world.

"Together with some of China's leading experts in the field, we will explore how AlphaGo has created new knowledge about the oldest of games, and how the technologies behind AlphaGo, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, are bringing solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges into reach," he said.

Next time make it Hungry Hippos. µ