Windows 10 can save businesses 28 per cent more than we thought, says Microsoft

MICROSOFT HAS announced that businesses who switch to Windows 10 from Window 7 can save $515 per employee, up from the $404 the last time it checked.

The data comes as a result of a re-run piece of research methodology called 'Total Economic Impact' by Forrester Research.

It's based on a survey of four (!) migrating Microsoft customers and then projecting how that would play out for an organisation with 24,000 devices amongst 20k employees.

Yes. You read that right. Microsoft is claiming the switch is 28 perc ent better than it thought last time, extrapolated from a control group of four.

A pause here for a quick lesson in remedial statistics. If we wanted to find out what 20,000 people preferred, Lite Beer or Kitten Juice, and we based it four people, one of who happened to be the old-kitten-drinker of Londinium Town, then that's going to skew the figures, right?

In other words, if you have a control group of four - then a margin of error of 28 per cent is actually pretty easy to achieve.

Microsoft, which is desperate to get enterprise migrating is, of course, cock-a-hoop at the news with Craig Dewar, a marketing director with no agenda here, whatsoever, commenting: "This updated study helps provide further evidence that Windows 10 can drive significant cost savings, security and productivity benefits for enterprise customers.

"Enterprises that leverage the new tools in Windows 10 to deploy the updated operating system (OS) more quickly and easily than with past efforts have experienced improved boot times, application access, security, and mobility which has helped IT and users increase their productivity and complete their work more effectively."

He adds that there are now 400 million users of Windows 10 (a figure Microsoft has been peddling for six months now, making its hopes of one billion within two years (now three months away) seem as embarrassing as the whole Honey G thing.

He also claims customer satisfaction is at an all-time high (it isn't) and that enterprises are migrating 'faster than ever' (they're not).

In fact, the whole study needs a red star putting on it and a celebratory announcement of a raise in the grain ration. Either that or a press conference from Sean Spicer. µ