Mark Shuttleworth calls free software users 'muppets' after Ubuntu Unity hate-fest

CANONICAL BOSS Mark Shuttleworth has had some choice words to say following the recent decision to ditch Unity8, the company's "one OS for all" Ubuntu model which has seemingly left some users with a sense of entitlement, and noses out of joint.

Shuttleworth branded parts of the FOSS community as "muppets" who are "anti-social" and "love to hate" anything remotely commercial. Sort of like that guy who hated the Manic Street Preachers as soon as Richie went missing and they started having international success.

Shuttleworth, who is already one of the few genuine space tourists in existence was using Google+ (an example of something anti-social but definitely not mainstream) to comment on his original post, thanking people for the (mostly) positive response to his decision to refocus the business, which has led to projects being closed down with posts being downsized.

But the more barbed comments were in response to criticism of Mir, the window environment that replaced GNOME in Ubuntu Unity8, and will now never see the light of day outside of Ubuntu IoT projects such as Snappy Core. Shuttleworth implies that he's taken a lot of flack over Mir, in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" capacity.

One user said: "I'm one of those crazy people that believe in you, and trusted in you to deliver that vision, one of many that put the money for a crowdfunding, some of many that have a Ubuntu Phone! For me I will support anyone that continue the job, but never will I again support or trust you! Good luck to you +Mark Shuttleworth, no more money for your company by me!"

Shuttleworth retorted (and we're going for the whole quote unedited here because it's an absolute doozy: "The whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind - it's free software that does something invisible really well. It became a political topic as irrational as climate change or gun control, where being on one side or the other was a sign of tribal allegiance. We have a problem in the community when people choose to hate free software instead of loving that someone cares enough to take their life's work and make it freely available.

"I came to be disgusted with the hate on Mir. Really, it changed my opinion of the free software community.

"I used to think that it was a privilege to serve people who also loved the idea of service, but now I think many members of the free software community are just deeply anti-social types who love to hate on whatever is mainstream.

"When Windows was mainstream they hated on it. Rationally, Windows does many things well and deserves respect for those. And when Canonical went mainstream, it became the focus of irrational hatred too. The very same muppets would write about how terrible it was that IOS/Android had no competition and then how terrible it was that Canonical was investing in (free software!) compositing and convergence. Fuck that shit."

Wow. Just wow. That was… Torvaldsesque, mate.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will arrive later this year with GNOME returning as the interface. µ