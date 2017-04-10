Google's Pixel 2 will reportedly pack a curved OLED display

GOOGLE REPORTEDLY plans to equip its next-generation Pixel smartphone with a Galaxy S8-esque curved OLED display.

So says a report from South Korea's Electronic Times, which claims that the firm has thrown 1 trillion won (around £645m) at LG Display to secure a supply of flexible OLED screens for its upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone.

The report notes that LG Display is currently reviewing Google's offer, which would allow it to build an additional line for flexible display production.

Google's move to secure bendable OLED panels isn't all that surprising. Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones both feature curved OLED screens as standard, and Apple is said to be gearing up to equip the iPhone 8 with a similar setup, having reportedly ordered 70 million flexible displays from Samsung.

While a curved display wouldn't raise too many eyebrows, there's also talk that the Google Pixel 2 could pack an Intel processor under the hood.

Back in January, a report claimed that there are multiple Pixel 2 prototypes in the works, each of which features different processors, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, an unspecified Intel chip and, potentially, a custom chipset developed by Google.

This same report also points to the Pixel 2 boasting added water and dust resistance and a better camera than the original Pixel. While the main camera won't see a bump in the megapixel department, it will apparently "compensate in extra features." Whatever that means.

There's also talk that Google is working on a cheaper handset dubbed the 'Pixel 2B', good news given that the source expects the flagship model to be more expensive than the current Google Pixel that starts at £599.

The Pixel 2B will be "significantly cheaper" than the top-end model, according to the report, but no further details have yet been revealed. µ